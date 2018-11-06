By: Editorial Team

Published November 6, 2018, in Sport

SHEERWATER kept up the pressure at the top of the league as they eventually came good to beat basement club Cove 2-0.

The Taylor brothers took the game by storm as their goals helped The Sheers take all three points at The Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday.

After easing past Eversley & California 3-1 the previous weekend, Sheers’ boss Pete Ruggles made two changes to the starting XI, with defenders Luca Scanella and Andrew Charles both given the nod.

As many expected, the hosts dictated play from pretty much the first whistle in a match that had all the hallmarks of a home win.

The win now puts pressure on Bedfont & Feltham to win their two games in hand as the title chase starts to heat up ahead of the big freeze.

Speaking to the News & Mail after the match, Ruggles said: “I’m very happy with the result; I thought we played well and kept a clean sheet, which is all I can ask of the players.

“It took a while for us to score, but with all the chances we were getting, I knew we would score eventually. It was a dominant performance,” he added.

