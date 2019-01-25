By: Editorial Team

Published January 25, 2019, in Sport

SHEERWATER took the honours from last Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash, producing what boss Pete Ruggles described as their “best performance of the season”.

Victory for Frimley Green at The Laithwaite Community Stadium would have seen them pull seven points clear of The Sheers.

But a lone goal gave the hosts a crucial success and left them four points behind leading pair Bedfont & Feltham and The Green.

Danny Taylor scored the vital goal for Sheerwater

Ruggles brought in Andrew Rothwell and Danny Taylor for the clash – and the latter’s return proved pivotal.

Sheerwater made a strong start and forced five corners in the opening 10 minutes.

But it wasn’t until the half-hour point that they got the breakthrough. Shane Cheeseman crossed to Danny Taylor who controlled, cut in and curled the ball into the net.

The goal sparked Frimley into life, but The Sheers survived the onslaught and were happy to hear the half-time whistle.

Sheerwater upped their game in the second period.

Chris Machay crashed the ball off the bar and was unable to put away the rebound.

Soon, Danny Taylor felt he had been impeded in the box, but the referee waved away appeals for a penalty.

In the final 20 minutes, Danny Taylor twice went close to extending Sheerwater’s lead. His second attempt saw him certain to score after rounding the keeper, only for a Frimley defender to make ground and clear the danger.

Any hopes the visitors had of hitting back for a draw were dispelled in the closing stages, when they had two players sent off.

“Based on the threat of Frimley, this is probably our best performance of the season,” said boss Peter Ruggles. “We had to win at all costs and the boys put in a proper shift.”