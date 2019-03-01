By: Editorial Team

Published March 1, 2019, in Entertainment

Knaphill & St Johns Operatic Group (KASJOG) is transporting audiences to â€˜Gay Pareeâ€™ for their next show, Franz Leharâ€™s The Merry Widow.

The wealthy widow of the title is considering remarrying and the Pontevedrian ambassador in Paris is mightily concerned that she will choose a Frenchman for a husband as the result of losing her â€˜20 millionsâ€™ would mean bankruptcy for Pontevedro!

â€˜les grisettes de Parisâ€™ â€“ the cabaret dancers from Maximâ€™s nightclub

The ambassador must find her a fellow citizen – and fast. Could the dashing Count Danilo fit the bill, as they already have romantic history but wonâ€™t own up to their feelings for each other?

Leharâ€™s operetta is filled with humour as well as very well known songs like Vilia, The Merry Widow Waltzand Youâ€™ll Find Me at Maximâ€™s.

KASJOGâ€™s The Merry Widow will be at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre, Woking, from Wednesday (6 March) until Saturday 9 March, including a Saturday matinee. For tickets contact: 01483 473657 or visit www.kasjog.org.uk