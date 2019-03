By: Editorial Team

Published March 1, 2019, in Entertainment

Knaphill & St Johns Operatic Group (KASJOG) is transporting audiences to ‘Gay Paree’ for their next show, Franz Lehar’s The Merry Widow.

The wealthy widow of the title is considering remarrying and the Pontevedrian ambassador in Paris is mightily concerned that she will choose a Frenchman for a husband as the result of losing her ‘20 millions’ would mean bankruptcy for Pontevedro!

‘les grisettes de Paris’ – the cabaret dancers from Maxim’s nightclub

The ambassador must find her a fellow citizen – and fast. Could the dashing Count Danilo fit the bill, as they already have romantic history but won’t own up to their feelings for each other?

Lehar’s operetta is filled with humour as well as very well known songs like Vilia, The Merry Widow Waltzand You’ll Find Me at Maxim’s.

KASJOG’s The Merry Widow will be at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre, Woking, from Wednesday (6 March) until Saturday 9 March, including a Saturday matinee. For tickets contact: 01483 473657 or visit www.kasjog.org.uk