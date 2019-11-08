By: Editorial Team

Published November 8, 2019, in Other News

THE Surrey History Centre will host a book launch on Saturday 9 November as part of a free Armistice commemoration event.

PLAYING THEIR PART – Members of Chertsey Women’s War Work Association outside its headquarters at the end of the war

Surrey Heritage’s First World War centenary commemoration project, Surrey in the Great War, will come to a close next spring, and just published is the accompanying book, In the Shadow of the Great War: Surrey 1914-1922.

It examines life in Surrey during the Great War, and contains substantial research generated by Surrey community groups and project volunteers.

WORDS OF WARNING – Poster forbidding photography and sketching under the Defence of the Realm Act, 1917

Eight thematic chapters cover the stories of the mobilisation of Surrey men, the training of foreign troops in the county, objection to military service, defence against invasion, voluntary work and fundraising, the experiences of women and children, shortages, industrial supply to the armed forces, the commemoration of Surrey’s dead, and much more.

The event, at the Goldsworth Road centre, opens at 1.30 and will finish around 4pm. From 1.30 there will be a chance to browse the new project displays and listen to a sound installation featuring recorded sounds of First World War Surrey.

The launch will also include a professional recital of Great War music and poetry. The book will be available to purchase at the event and all of the authors are due to be present.

The book is priced at £14.99, with an additional p&p of £3.50 if bought from the Surrey Heritage online shop at https://online.surreycc.gov.uk/esuite/esuite.nsf/openOnlineForm?open&fcunid=E966E2DBE732C5018025789200484558

For more information on the project please visit www.surreyinthegreatwar.org.uk, https://twitter.com/WW1SGW or https://www.facebook.com/Surrey-in-the-Great-War-A-County-Remembers

For the full story get the 7 November edition of the News & Mail