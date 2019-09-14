By: Editorial Team

Published September 14, 2019, in Headlines

A SUPER slimmer has been named Woman of the Year at Byfleet’s Slimming World thanks to her 5st 6.5lbs weight loss.

Super Slimmer AnnMarie Davies with her Woman of the Year Award

AnnMarie Davies, 29, from Byfleet went from 16st 10lbs to 11st 3.5lbs in just 18 months, down-sizing from dress size 18/20 to a 12, which saw her go on to represent the local group at the regional finals of Slimming World’s national competition, one of 40 women from more than 680 groups.

AnnMarie 18 months ago

“When I first joined I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now. Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin,” she said.

“I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World 18 months ago and winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing women in our group. I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to.

For the full story, get the 12 September edition of the News & Mail