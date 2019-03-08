By: Editorial Team

Published March 8, 2019, in Woking Business

Churchill Retirement Living voted 2nd Best Company to Work For in the UK and wins special Wellbeing Award

Byfleet housebuilder Churchill Retirement Living has been named in the Top 100 Best Companies to work for in the UK by the Sunday Times, achieving its highest ever position of 2nd place. The Company also won a special ‘Wellbeing Award’ in recognition of its leading approach to looking after Colleagues’ health and wellbeing – from regular social events to free health checks, a day off on your birthday, and a confidential Colleague support line.

“To be named the second best company in the country to work for is a fantastic accolade and something every single member of the team can be proud of,” said Spencer McCarthy, chairman and chief executive officer of Churchill Retirement Living.

RUNNERS-UP – Some of the Byfleet team celebrating their success

I’ve always believed in the importance of looking after my team and treating them well, so it was great to have that recognised with a special award for wellbeing. The culture of any company is its lifeblood, and I believe that happy and motivated Colleagues are the key to Churchill’s continued success.”

Jonathan Austin, Founder and CEO of Best Companies, added: “I would like to congratulate Spencer, Clinton and the Churchill team on their achievement. Best Companies have been producing the Accreditation standard since 2006 to acknowledge excellence in the workplace. Organisations like Churchill have continued to focus on their Colleagues and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that this is a best company to work for.”

The Sunday Times Best Companies survey has been produced and published annually since 2001