WOKING’S Mela in the Park has raised £10,000 for a series of local and international charities.
The event, a family fun day on Sunday 21 July at Alpha Park, Maybury, organised by Shah Jahan Mosque and Woking Tigers Football Club, will distribute the money between four good causes: the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex, supporting famine relief in Yemen and helping to fund assistance for the water crisis in Gaza.
Mohammad Habib, the mosque manager, said: “It was our second year and a fantastic day. Thousands of people came along, more than last year when the weather was really too hot.
“There was plenty going on, with the likes football tournaments, competitions and face-painting, and, of course, wonderful food.
“We had people from all ages and backgrounds. We’re really grateful to everyone who came, and our thanks to all the volunteers.
“We’ll be doing it again next year.”
