By: Editorial Team

Published April 18, 2019, in Headlines

A CHOBHAM student’s keen eye has landed him a car worth £68,000 – and £20,000 in cash.

Sam Shaw staked just £3.75 in a spot the ball competition to win an Audi SQ5 ABT sports utility vehicle.

Sam Shaw, parents Tim and Meirion and sister Caitlin with Christian Williams from BOTB and the surprise Audi

He heard that his prize was much more than a selection of Easter goodies when a team from a competitions website called at his home on Tuesday morning.

Sam, 23, who lives with his family in Sandpit Hall Road, won by picking the exact spot where the ball had been removed from a football match photograph.

“I’m staggered, I just don’t know what to say,” he said when told of his win. “I was expecting a hamper to be delivered and thought ‘oh well, at least that’s something’.”

The contest was run by BOTB – Best Of The Best – which offers a range of cars from family saloons to supercars such as McLaren Spiders as its weekly Dream Car prizes.

Sam, who is in his final year studying retail management and marketing at Loughborough University, has played the games before, but staking a modest 75p in the hope of winning a Golf GTI.

He intends to keep the Audi SUV, instead of accepting a cash alternative, and will probably offer the 2013 Golf TDI he drives now to his sister Caitlin, 21. The £20,000 will go a long way towards paying off his student loan.

View a video of Sam receiving his prize at www.botb.com/winners/dc1519.

For the full story get the 18 April edition of the Chobham News & Mail