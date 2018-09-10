By: Editorial Team

Published September 10, 2018, in Other News

THERE’S no place like home for Tayiba Hussain, a 26-year-old post graduate law student from Woking, and now she hopes to encourage people in the Muslim community to open their homes to children in need of fostering and adoption.

Tayiba is currently studying for her PhD in International Commercial Law at Exeter University and her commitment to helping the young has led to Woking Borough Council inviting her for a discussion on the possibility of working together.

Tayiba has also drawn support from a number of organisations, including the Muslim poverty charity Penny Appeal and the adoption agency Diagrama, which joined her on a stall she set up at the first Mela in the Park event run by the Shah Jahan mosque near her home in Maybury at the end of July.

Passionate about encouraging more people within her community to foster and or adopt children, she said: “People feel they can’t foster or adopt kids that are not family for a number of cultural and religious reasons. There is a cultural misunderstanding.

“But when I explain that the Prophet himself was fostered and he also adopted children I see a spark in people’s eyes and they realise that it is possible. I think there will be a lot more people coming forward but what matters now is that we just get people talking about it – that would be a start.”

