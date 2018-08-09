By: Editorial Team

Published August 9, 2018, in Headlines

YOUNG dancers from Street Vibes in Woking won three medals, including two silvers, when they represented England at the Dance World Cup in Spain.

The 36 dance students’ meal haul included one bronze and they came sixth in two sections of the competition involving 20,000 dancers from 54 countries, including the US, Russia, China.

Street Vibes, run by Carla Crawley, specialises in hip hop and commercial dance, set off with a team of boys and girls aged 10 to 18. They raised £20,000 to cover their costs, which included accompanying parents, especially for the younger students. The money came from donations by local businesses, as well as cake and sweet sales.

