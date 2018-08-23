By: Vicky

Published August 23, 2018, in Other News

THE Co-op store in Knaphill reopens Friday August 24, following a revamp costing £540,000.

“We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Woking and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community,” said Martin Duke, the store manager. “It’s an exciting time for the whole team.”

The High Street store will include an in-store bakery, as well as a wide variety of fruit and vegetables and award-winning wines.

The store will also feature Co-op’s membership scheme, with 1% of money generated from Co-op branded purchases or services going towards local causes. The local causes being supported are Age Concern Woking, St Johns Primary School and Hermitage and Oaktree School.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community,” said Gareth John, the area manager.