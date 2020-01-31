By: Editorial Team

Published January 31, 2020, in Entertainment

STONE Heroes, the female fronted “post punk pop rockers”, are set to release their debut album, Keepers of the Light, this year – and anyone going along to the Undercover Festival at Woking will get a chance to hear the tracks live.

The London six-piece, led by Janine Ray, formed in 2012 and have been gigging clubs, pubs and festivals ever since, releasing three EPs along the way.

Expect melodic guitars and powerhouse drums and bass to back Janine’s fiery vocals. The banned is named after a Penetration song and the influence is clear, along with traces of Patti Smith, the Doors and even The Damned.

Stone Heroes join Johnny Moped, Roddy Radiation & the Skabilly Rebels, 999, Menace, Subhumanz, Chelsea, XSLF and many more at the Undercover Festival at Woking’s Fiery Bird on Friday 6 March and Saturday 7 March. Full details on www.undercoverfest.com.