Published June 28, 2019, in Other News

WOKING & Sam Beare Hospices’ Midnight Walk attracted about 420 people to tackle its eight-mile course last weekend.

The walkers began to gather at Woking Leisure Centre at about 8pm for the 10pm start, the atmosphere building as those taking part exchanged stories about why they were walking.

EYECATCHERS – Monica and Sarah show off a distinctive line in sunglasses

For many it was in memory of a loved one, and often with the walkers wearing a personalised T-shirt.

The warm-up concluded with a burst of disco music echoing the 80s theme of the night. Legwarmers and shell suits had their day again.

IN THE PINK – Hilary, Sandie and Sarah enter into the spirit of fancy dress

The lead walkers completed the course in around two hours, although the event continued into the early hours as the remainder came home to the Leisure Centre.

Among the walkers was Marian Imrie, the new chief executive at the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

Marian was present throughout and remained after her walk to hand out medals to the finishers.

The event, sponsored by Trident Honda, raised more than £60,000 last year, but a figure for this year’s event has yet to be finalised.

