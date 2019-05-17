By: Editorial Team

Published May 17, 2019, in Entertainment

A POP star and a soap star will join forces for Rock of Ages, which visits the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Tuesday 21 May until Saturday 25 May.

Antony Costa, who rose to fame in the noughties as a member of the boyband Blue, will play Stacee Jaxx, while Kevin Kennedy, best known for his portrayal of Curly Watts in Coronation Street, will play Dennis.





LETTING RIP – Rock of Ages brings a lively slice of LA life to the New Victoria Theatre

Rock of Ages, which has also been made into a Hollywood movie, is a hilarious LA love story featuring rock ‘n’ roll debauchery – as well as 25 classic rock anthems including We Built This City, The Final Countdown and I Want To Know What Love Is.

The show will also feature Zoe Birkett, the highest-placed female contestant in ITV’s Pop Idol in 2002.