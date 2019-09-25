By: Editorial Team

NICOLE Humphrys, a star player with the Surrey Storm netball team, is using her coaching skills at Gordon’s School.

She has joined the West End secondary school as head of netball, describing the appointment as her dream job.

Nicole Humphrys, back row fourth from right, with netball players and other staff members at Gordon’s

Surrey Storm, based at Surrey Sports Park in Guildford, plays in the Netball Superleague, the UK’s elite netball competition.

Niciole will coach all age groups at the co-educational day and residential boarding school. managing 15 teams.

“Netball is a game that is won and lost on errors,” said Nicole. “I want to get the basics right and build up the players’ resilience. It’s about their character as well. Work hard to better yourself and you will be rewarded”.

She added: “I love teaching kids and love netball so this is my dream job.”

