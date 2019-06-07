By: Editorial Team

Published June 7, 2019, in Woking Business

DURING Volunteers’ Week, which started last Saturday, Yorkshire Building Society is celebrating donating more than 100,000 hours of volunteering time by its staff members.

The time has been given to charities and good causes around the UK since the society’s award-winning volunteering scheme began in 2007.

People who work at the society’s branch in Woking have donated more than 93 hours to local community projects.

GOOD CAUSES – Yorkshire Building Society staff celebrate donating 100,000 hours of time to volunteering

Charities, schools, good causes and community groups that need voluntary support can call at the office in Commercial Way to find out ways they might be able to benefit from the scheme.

Woking manager Emma Batley-Spalding said: “Volunteers’ Week is a great reminder of the contribution voluntary work can make across the UK and we know first-hand about the impact it has brought in Woking.

“For over a decade we have seen that time can be just as valuable a gift as money to charities and community groups. That’s why the society’s programme gives us the opportunity to support projects and charities in our local community here in Woking and we want to hear from more local groups that need support.”

One of the society’s flagship volunteering activities is Money Minds, a free financial education programme delivered by staff to help children aged five to 19 learn more about managing money.

Yorkshire Building Society’s volunteering scheme allows every staff member up to 31 hours’ paid leave a year to help out at a charity or good cause of their choice.

Volunteers’ Week, is an annual event which takes place at the start of June. It celebrates the contribution made by millions of volunteers across the UK.