By: Editorial Team

Published May 16, 2019, in Other News

A SPECIAL “Raise the Roof” fund raising car wash was held on Saturday morning, to help repair the damage caused after lead was stolen from St John’s Church roof.

Young people from the St John’s Church community, along with a few adult volunteers

The event was organised and manned by young people aged seven to 16 from the church’s congregation. As well as rolling up their sleeves to provide the required elbow grease on the day, they also arranged for a Suds & Bubbles café, offering tea and cake for waiting customers.

Cakes were donated by church members, with the café set up under a gazebo which provided some respite from the changeable weather on Saturday.

Young congregation members Charlotte, Zoe and Ellis hard at work

“We had the lead stolen from our church roof and the young people wanted to help in any way they could,” said Andy Williamson, the youth minister. “They came up with the idea of the car wash. It’s very encouraging to know they want to participate fully in the life of the church.”

The lead was stolen on two separate occasions at the start of March, first overnight on Sunday before the thieves returned a few days later. The thieves dislodged and damaged ridge tiles and slates as they ripped out the lead, even breaking apart a section of parapet. The theft caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

He estimated they had washed as many as 40 cars that morning, raising a total of £553.68.

