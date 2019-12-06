By: Editorial Team

PARISHIONERS at a Woking church raised nearly £7,000 for three good causes at their Christmas fair.

The money was the proceeds of the 25th annual festive event at St Dunstan’s Catholic Church, bringing the total raised since the first fair was held to approaching £150,000.

This year, the beneficiaries are Cherry Trees, Woking Community First Responders and Your Sanctuary.

East Clandon-based Cherry Trees provides respite breaks for children and young adults with a range of complex disabilities.

The community first responders are volunteers who are trained to respond quickly to 999 calls and give first aid before the arrival of an ambulance.

Your Sanctuary, based in Woking, supports survivors of domestic abuse through a helpline and protecting survivors and their children in two safe houses.

The fair was organised by a team led by Lara Periera and Jackie Clements, with a considerable number of parishioners helping on the day.

