By: Editorial Team

Published June 24, 2019, in Entertainment

ART students from Woking College will be the featured exhibition at the Lightbox Gallery next week for their annual Art & Design Show.

Due to run from Thursday (27 June) until 7 July, the exhibition will fill the building with fine art, textiles, graphic and design works. It aims to be an immersive experience, with contemporary and experimental works displayed in the upper gallery, the education studio and across the mezzanine levels.

Woking College annual Art & Design Show at The Lightbox

Students are involved in every stage of the exhibition development, arranging and installing their own works to gain invaluable hands-on professional experience in a gallery. Works from A Level textiles, photography, graphic design, fine art and product design will feature from a variety of courses.

Fine art student Grace Burns joined the elite of the art world with a portrait of her father called My Dad Left View, which was exhibited in last year’s annual Lightbox show and has been selected as a Royal Society of British Artists winner and exhibited at the Mall Galleries in London and at the Royal Overseas League Gallery in St James in London.

Heather Thomas, Learning & Engagement Manager at the Lightbox, says: “Woking College has become an extremely important and popular fixture in our exhibition programme. Over 250 students in six subject areas present work of exceptional quality, imagination and technical skill year upon year, and 2019 will be no exception.”

Entry to the show is free.