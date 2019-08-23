By: Editorial Team

Published August 23, 2019, in Entertainment

JOE Thomas, Star of TV’s Inbetweeners, will take centre stage when What’s in a Name? comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Thursday 5 to Saturday 14 September.



The plot of What’s in a Name? contains startling surprise for dinner guests

The comedy based on a French play centres on a particularly awkward dinner party in which father-to-be Vincent (Thomas who played Simon in Inbetweeners) and his partner Anna are invited round by his sister Elizabeth and her husband Peter.

The friends are prepared for the usual humorous exchanges they’ve come to expect. But tonight, a startling revelation about the name chosen for Vincent and Anna’s expected child becomes the catalyst for a destructive argument which spirals hysterically out of control.