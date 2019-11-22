By: Editorial Team

Published November 22, 2019, in Entertainment

Sophie Ellis-Bextor backed by a live orchestra? Why hasn’t that happened before?

Well, it has, at London’s Royal Festival Hall last year, and it went so well the singer has released an album of ‘Orchestral Grreatest Hits’ and is now touring the show across the UK.

Sophie -Ellis Bextor is touring with a live orchestra

Sophie will perform the big version of her hits like Take Me Home, Get Over You, Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) and Murder On the Dancefloor alongside the great canon of disco songs she has released since her debut album, Read My Lips, in 2001.

The mix of disco and orchestra will take place at G Live, Guildford, on Thursday (28 Nov).