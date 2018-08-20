By: Vicky

Published August 20, 2018, in Entertainment

ANYONE who has enjoyed the classic War Horse at the New Victoria Theatre will be pleased to hear that another stage adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s work will feature in the Woking venue’s autumn programme.

The upcoming season hosts a feast of drama, dance, musicals and laugh-out-loud comedy entertainment, and among the early shows will be Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful (8-9 October). The play traces the life of Private Tommo Peaceful, a young First World War soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn.

On a lighter note, Fame The Musical and Jersey Boys are the musical highlights of the season. Keith Jack, Mica Paris and Jorgie Porter all star in Fame the Musical, based on the 1980 hit film, coming to Woking (1-6 October). Jersey Boys, winner of 57 major awards worldwide, is back with those sweet, era-defining songs by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons including Sherry, Walk Like A Man and Beggin’ (16-27 October).

