By: Editorial Team

Published January 20, 2020, in Other News

A GROUP of Slimming World consultants from Woking celebrated their success by meeting the Chatty Man, Alan Carr.

The well-loved comedian co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards alongside the organisation’s founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell, who opened her first group in 1969.

CHAT SHOW – Woking Slimming World consultants (from left) Danielle Sheldrake, Maxine Coyne, Nicole Robinson, Julie Horne, Paula Scott, Karen Jefferson and Hayley Harding meet Alan Carr

The team, who all run Slimming World groups in Woking, enjoyed the perfect end to their successful year and were delighted to meet Alan.

Danielle Sheldrake said: “The members at our group make me burst with pride. Not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives.”

Over the past 50 years, Slimming World has become one of the nation’s favourite ways to lose weight and supports almost one million slimmers.

Alan was delighted to have been invited to the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

“I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them,” he said. “I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive.”

To find out more about Slimming World or to find your nearest group, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk.

For the full story get the 16 January edition of the News & Mail