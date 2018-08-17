By: Vicky

Published August 17, 2018, in Entertainment

SHAKESPEARE’S Twelfth Night will be given a 1960s makeover when Oxford Shakespeare Players bring the play to the Mill Studio at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from August 29 to September 1.

Viola survives a shipwreck and washes up on the shores of Illyria. She quickly becomes embroiled in a story of romance, trickery and disguise when she enters Duke Orsino’s service and starts carrying lovelorn messages to the Countess Olivia. The ensuing story raises contemporary questions of family, love, gender, desire and madness.

This new adaptation sets the play among the late ’60s, with the strange world of Illyria incarnated from the fleeting, giddy and fantastical atmosphere of the counterculture.