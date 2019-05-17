By: Editorial Team

SIR Trevor Brooking was among a host of sporting celebrities at a golf challenge organised by JDRF, the UK’s type 1 diabetes charity.

The event was held at Woking Golf Club to help raise money for medical research and services.

Football star Sir Trevor Brooking at the JDRF golf day

Football legend Sir Trevor, twice an FA Cup winner with West Ham United and an England regular, said: “I’m delighted to support JDRF’s research to find a cure for type 1 diabetes. People with type 1 diabetes rely on multiple blood tests and insulin injections every day just to stay alive, until we find that cure.

“Type 1 diabetes could happen to anyone at any age, it can’t be prevented, and is not linked to lifestyle. As a father and grandfather I can appreciate the challenges faced, by those with type 1 diabetes and their families, when people are diagnosed with this condition that turns people’s lives upside down.”

A total of 57 supporters registered to take part in the pro-celebrity golf day, including former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, BBC sports journalist Rob Bonnet, grand prix racing driver and Top Gear presenter Tiff Needell and a nine-year-old golf enthusiast living with type 1 diabetes, Cameron Fincher.

