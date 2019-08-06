By: Editorial Team

Published August 6, 2019, in Headlines

A TEACHER of students with visual impairment at Woking High School was raising money for the charity Sight for Surrey by taking part in the 100-mile Ride London – Surrey cycling event on Sunday.

Sophie Lock, who lives in Horsell, took up the challenge out of appreciation for the support the charity offers in the school’s work.

Sophie Lock is raising money for Sight for Surrey by taking part in Ride London – Surrey

Sophie works with nine children, the majority of whom are registered blind.

“We work very hard to prepare resources for the students who are included in all the mainstream lessons,” she said.

Sophie and her colleagues at the school’s specialist centre for students with visual Impairments work very closely with Sight for Surrey in developing students’ independent living skills and mobility.

This includes the school grounds, especially when teaching venues change at the start of a new school year, in and around Woking and at home.

There is extra support in lessons such as food technology, so that visually impaired students understand the whole process.

“I really value the input Sight for Surrey has in improving, developing and supporting us in what we do,” said Sophie.

Sophie has lived in Woking for 12 years and has worked at Woking High for three. Sight for Surrey had five cyclists taking part in Ride London.

See the special picture feature of the event in the 8 August edition of the News & Mail