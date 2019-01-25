By: Barry Rutter

Published January 25, 2019, in Entertainment

GHOST – The Musical returns to the UK this year, following an international tour in Dubai, Istanbul and Trieste, arriving at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, on Tuesday 5 February until Saturday 9 February.

The double Oscar-winning movie Ghost starring the late Patrick Swayze alongside Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn and Whoopi Goldberg is the inspiration behind this stage musical version, which includes the film’s famous potter’s wheel scene performed to The Righteous Brother’s Unchained Melody.

The story starts with Sam’s murder as he’s walking back with girlfriend Molly to their apartment. She is left alone and in despair but with the help of Oda Mae Brown, a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger.

Writer Bruce Joel Rubin says: “This is a show with such a strong emotional and musical life that it can mould to many visions and interpretations. It can be performed on any scale, and its vibrant heart will still captivate an audience and allows the imagination to flourish. It is purely theatrical in the greatest sense.”

The stage version will star Rebekah Lowings (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Molly, alongside Niall Sheehy (Titanic The Musical, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Wicked) as Sam with Jacqui Dubois as Oda Mae.