Published August 8, 2019, in Sport

SHEERWATER announced their Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division debut in style with an extraordinary victory over Guildford at Kingfield last Saturday.

Sheers boss Pete Ruggles was thrilled with the debut game result

The Sheers went ahead in the 75th minute through Shane Rideout – but the drama was all to come. In the 87th minute, City’s Ryan Dacres-Smith fired home to level. Then on full-time the visitors were awarded a dubious penalty.

Step forward Sheers’ boss and substitute keeper Pete Ruggles, who had replaced the stricken Richard Shelley in the 70th minute. From Kieran Campbell’s kick, Ruggles saved and the resulting counter saw Danny Taylor bundle home to spark wild celebrations.

It was a remarkable denouement which owed everything to teamwork, as Ruggles explained.

“We played Chessington & Hook United last year, they got a penalty and Campbell took it. As he was stepping up, Rideout pointed to my right. I was going to my left, but I thought ‘He knows some inside information’, so I changed my mind. He deserves more of the credit than I do.”

