By: Editorial Team

Published September 10, 2018, in Sport

SHEERWATER managed to ride their luck to draw 1-1 at home against Sandhurst Town on Saturday, writes Josh Boothroyd.

After a historic win in their Buildbase FA Vase tie the previous Sunday, Sheers’ boss Pete Ruggles was less complimentary about his side’s poor showing against The Fizzers, describing the performance as the “worst of the season”.

However, Ruggles was forced to reshuffle the pack ahead of the visit of their Berkshire-based opponents after a number of key players were unavailable. They included goalkeeper Andy Rider and the centre-back pairing of Jamie Doble and Neil Roisetter.

With The Fizzers having the better of the early exchanges, The Sheers eventually found their mojo when the ever-reliable Shane Rideout acrobatically beat Mathew Watson after seven minutes – much against the run of play. But in a game of many chances, the visitors were soon level.

Speaking to the News & Mail after the match, Ruggles said: “We didn’t play well, so we can count ourselves lucky that we still picked up a point.

“We had a number of players absent for the fixture, so on reflection we’ve got to be the happier of the two sides with a draw,” he added.

See the 13 September edition of the News & Mail for full report

SHEERWATER: Thomas, Cheeseman (Machay), Headland (Rothwell), O’Connor, Mills, Hegarty, Taylor, Dore, Rideout, Wilson (Bowden), Letch. Unused sub: Ruggles

MoTM: Rideout