By: Editorial Team

Published April 23, 2019, in Headlines

WORK on the Sheerwater regeneration scheme is expected to start within a matter of weeks. Revised plans were approved, subject to conditions, at planning committee last week.

Council approved the release of £42 million for the first phase of the scheme.

A WALK IN THE PARK – Green space is at the heart of the Sheerwater regeneration

Cllr David Bittleston, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Council agreed to the regeneration of Sheerwater in May 2013 and it has taken much longer than anticipated to get to the point of actually building something.

“I would like to thank the residents of Sheerwater for their help in shaping these revised plans. I know for many it has been a worrying and frustrating time, but now that we have received the final green light, we can quickly get on with delivering this exciting project, which will provide better homes and better outcomes for the whole community.”

Cllr Bittleston continued: “My intention has always been to deliver the new sports and community facilities prior to building new homes, and last year, Council agreed the release of funds [£26 million] for the new swimming pool, leisure centre and 3G football pitch.

“Hopefully, terms will be agreed with Bishop David Brown School in the next couple of weeks so that work on this important part of the project can start in June.”

The Canalside project will create nearly 1,200 new homes, almost half of which will be affordable housing. It is a 74-acre development of contemporary homes set within distinct neighbourhoods built around a large central parkland area – the development’s “green heart”.

A new community hub will provide amenities including shops, a doctors’ surgery, nursery and community centre, in addition to the new sports facilities.

The phased project is expected to take six years, completing in August 2025 if everything runs to schedule.

For more details on the regeneration of Sheerwater, please visit www.woking.gov.uk/sheerwater;

https://www.thamesweygroup.co.uk/work-to-start-on-canalside-the-regeneration-of-sheerwater/

For the full story, including details about the scheme, get the 18 April edition of the News & Mail