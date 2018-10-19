By: Editorial Team

Published October 19, 2018, in Sport

TIREDNESS proved to be Sheerwater’s undoing after they emphatically bowed out of this season’s Buildbase FA Vase 6-0 against Southall.

It was a case of nothing lasts forever, and The Sheers’ memorable cup run ended abruptly in the First Round Proper as their gruelling fixture schedule took its toll at the Robert Parker Stadium last Friday.

After scoring a last-gasp equaliser against Frimley Green earlier in midweek, Pete Ruggles had hoped his players had enough in reserve to extend their run in the illustrious national non-league competition.

They started on the front-foot but the gulf in class was soon evident, although the first half ended only 1-0 to the hosts. However, The Hall moved up a gear in the second half, which saw Sheerwater chase shadows for large periods of time.

Last year’s FA Vase quarter-finalists scored two goals early on, then hit another three in the final three minutes of normal time to seal a convincing victory.

Speaking to the News & Mail after the match, Ruggles said: “The players didn’t give the best account of themselves against Southall, which probably had a lot to do with playing four games in 10 days.

“The boys have to hold their heads up though, as we beat Lancing in the opening round of the FA Vase, and no one expected us to reach the First Round Proper, so there are plenty of positives to draw on,” he added.

For the full report, see the 18 October edition of the News & Mail