Published October 30, 2018, in Sport

SHEERWATER went joint top of Division One on points after a comfortable 3-1 away to Eversley & California on Saturday.

Following a hard-fought victory against Dorking Wanderers Reserves in midweek, The Sheers moved up a gear at Fox Lane as they pulled apart their Hampshire opponents, racking up 30 points after 14 games and only sitting behind Farnham Town on goal difference.

With boss Pete Ruggles unavailable for the fixture, assistant manager Sean Wallace took charge of team affairs and made four changes to the starting XI, including a welcome return for Chris Machay.

An early goal from Tom Hegarty and another from Shane Rideout on the half-hour put The Sheers on the front foot. It wasn’t all one-way traffic though and Andy Rider was forced to produce a superb finger-tip save to deny the hosts on the verge of half-time and maintain Sheerwater’s two goal cushion.

Wallace’s side continued their momentum in the second period, when wing-back Timmy Taylor released Machay, who curled a left-footed effort in off the post just three minutes after the restart.

There was a consolation goal for the home side, when Brad Brown’s clever back-heel beat Rider to reduce the arrears.

Speaking to the News & Mail after the match, Wallace said: “I had a great group of staff today who all helped, the togetherness at the club is a fantastic.”

