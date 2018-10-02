By: Editorial Team

Published October 2, 2018, in Sport

SHEERWATER boss Pete Ruggles described his team’s performance against Tooting Bec as “clinical” after they moved up to sixth in the Division One table.

After surrendering a two-goal lead in their previous fixture, The Sheers got back to basics to see-off their south London opponents 4-2 at The Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday.

With plenty of resources available to him, Ruggles named Dan Mills and former Knaphill left back Timmy Taylor in the starting XI, while George Dore was named among the five substitutes.

It was a rip-roaring start from The Sheers, who found themselves two goals to the good inside the first 10 minutes.

Chris Machay opened the scoring after just two minutes following some clever link up play with Shane Rideout.

Rideout then beautifully curled his effort into the corner of the net from 18 yards to make it 2-0 to claim his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

Robbie Wilson and Rikki Letch added their names to the score sheet for the home side in a comfortable win.

Speaking to the News & Mail after the match, Ruggles said: “I thought the result flattered us somewhat. While we were clinical in front of goal, I didn’t think we were defended well against Tooting, which will can only improve.

“All that matters this time around, though, is the three points,” he added.

