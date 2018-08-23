By: Vicky

Published August 23, 2018, in Other News

THE Derry’s Field Allotment Association held their annual Open Day event on Saturday, this year supporting the Challengers charity, which provides inclusive play and leisure activities for disabled children.

The event at Coniston Road in Old Woking had stalls selling a wide assortment of produce grown on the allotment, as well as others selling books and homemade cakes. There was also a BBQ, raffle and tombola.

“Our thanks to the many supporters who attended our annual Open Day last Saturday and filled their bags with goodies,” said George Richardson, the association secretary.

“We are just emerging from a prolonged hot, dry season. Runner bean, normally our staple ‘easy to sell vegetable’, had long since ‘run away or withered on the vine’. Fortunately, lack of beans was compensated by a cascade of tomatoes in all shapes and colours, literally, a wheelbarrow of marrows and a range of other vegetables to sell to our visitors. In total, we had plenty of produce, all donated by our willing members.

“Many families took the time to wander round our vegetable plots and view all the wonderful things growing, perhaps deciding to join us, you never know! Membership cost is minimal and gardening provides exercise, just as good as any gym – plus you can grow your own tasty, fresh vegetables and make new friends easily.”

See the 23 August edition for a picture spread of the event