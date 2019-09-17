By: Editorial Team

Published September 17, 2019, in Headlines

MEMBERS of Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking presented a cheque for £1,300 to Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex on a recent visit to its operations base at Redhill Aerodrome.

The mosque, in Oriental Road, has supported the life-saving charity for the past two years. By organising collections after prayers and hosting a fun day locally with Woking Tigers football club, it has now raised more than £3,500.

FLYING HIGH – Representatives of the Shah Jahan Mosque present Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex with a £1,300 cheque after their latest fundraising drive. Pictured, from left to right, are First Officer David Milton, Mohammad Habib, Ghulam Arshad from Woking Tigers, Muhammad Farooq and paramedic Alan Cowley

The air ambulance, which is capable of reaching any part of its region in 25 minutes, is funded almost entirely by public donation. It requires about £11 million annually to sustain the service.

Last year the charity flew 2,500 missions to serve a population of almost 5 million, Mohammad said: “We feel the air ambulance plays a vital role in emergency situations where help is needed as quickly as possible to help save lives. Any of us could need the service and it is important to help keep them operating.”

For more information on the work of Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex or to donate, please visit www.aakss.org.uk. To find out more about the Shah Jahan Mosque, please visit www.shahjahanmosque.org.uk.

