By: Editorial Team

Published July 19, 2019, in Headlines

BLAST off! Send is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landings with two eye-catching artworks.

A decommissioned telephone kiosk has been transformed into a rocket, complete with flames spouting from its base, and, by the tennis courts, an astronaut is planting a large American flag on the lunar surface.

ALL SYSTEMS GO – the telephone box is transformed into a rocket

The design ideas are the brainchild of Get Creative, an arts-and-crafts group organised by Linda Parker-Picken.

“There are six of us, but unfortunately we were down to five for this project with Carol Phillips just out of hospital,” Linda said.

“The reaction overall has been really positive. It’s part of a community activity, and we’re encouraging people to come along to the Recreation Ground on Saturday [July 20] between 12 and 2.

“Everyone is welcome. It would be fun if they came in fancy dress, and we’ve got face painting for anyone who wants stars on their cheeks!”

