Published November 18, 2019, in Other News

A PANTOMIME with a nautical flavour comes to Send for two sets of performances in the run-up to Christmas.

AHOY THERE – Alex Haben, Emily Wright, Amanda Vaughan and Brian Higgs will bring a little bit of treasure to Send

Treasure Island from Send Amateur Dramatic Society will feature a version of the Robert Louis Stevenson tale, but with Long John Silver and his fearsome crew having to deal with the Smuggler’s Cove Women’s Institute.

The fun, family show will be full of mischief, songs and laughter, and also includes the cheeky Polly the Parrot.

Productions will be held at Lancaster Hall on 29 and 30 November and 5, 6 and 7 December. Tickets cost £8 and can be bought by calling 07542 107815.