By: Editorial Team

Published October 11, 2019, in Woking Business

A WOKING engineering company was officially presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise during a royal visit.

The Duke of Kent was at Semmco’s factory on Goldsworth Park Trading Estate on Wednesday last week to hand over the award, which was made for the company’s international trade achievements.

Managing Director Stuart McOnie accepts a commemorative glass vase from the duke

The Duke was welcomed by Deputy Lieutenant of Surrey, Shahid Azeem, who is also chairman of the Woking Asian Business Forum.

Semmco manufactures access platforms and ground support equipment for the aviation sector and rail access platforms. The award recognises outstanding short-term growth in its overseas sales over the last three years.

Managing director Stuart McOnie said “We are extremely proud to have received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade and to have been presented with this award by His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent.

“It’s an incredible achievement and one that has been possible because of the hard work and commitment from our amazing staff and the support of all of our customers.

“We are looking forward to continuing to develop our range of products and to promoting and selling them around the world.”

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is made each year to around 200 organisations. Now in its 53rd year, it is the most prestigious business award in the country. Winning businesses are able to use the Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years.

During the royal visit, long-serving staff were presented with individual awards to mark the occasion and to thank them for their contribution to the company success.

For more information about Semmco visit www.semmco.com.

For the full story get the 10 October edition of the News & Mail