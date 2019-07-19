By: Editorial Team

Published July 19, 2019, in Entertainment

The annual exhibition Centrepiece returns to Woking’s Lightbox Gallery this week, featuring original works of art by students from eight local schools.

This year they have taken inspiration from the sculpture, Bird, by Dame Elisabeth Frink, a modern sculpture piece from The Ingram Collection.

Since 2011, The Lightbox has worked with local schools on the Centrepiece project, resulting in a show that presents the students’ work. The free exhibition will be on display until 1 September 2019.

The Bird in The Ingram Collection

Frink (1930-1993) was one of Britain’s leading 20th century sculptors who had a huge interest in sculpting animals. The Bird in The Ingram Collection is a development from her early birds series.

Students from Fullbrook School, Peter Pan Nursery and Forest School, The Marist Catholic Primary School, The Grange Community Infant School, St Paul’s C of E Primary School, Beaufort Primary School, Kingfield Primary School and Broadmere Primary Academy have all been working to create original works of art inspired by Bird.