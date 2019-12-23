By: Editorial Team

Published December 23, 2019, in Other News

MORE than 50 Explorer Scouts aged 14 to 18 and their leaders from the borough converged on the Winston Churchill Sports Centre this month for the annual inter-unit dodgeball tournament.

During the afternoon of 7 December, teams representing the Explorer Scout units from Knaphill, Horsell, Pyrford, Byfleet and Kingfield played each other.

ON THE BALL – The teams, and referees, from the Explorer Scouts’ dodgeball tournament get together, with the winners, the Martian Unit from Horsell, in green, holding the trophy

The games were often fast and furious, with balls flying around at high speed and the Scouts proving astute with their tactics.

The games this year were refereed by members of the University of Surrey dodgeball team, who also played the winning team in a fun match.

“It was a tremendous afternoon and these guys are really good,” said one of the referees.

The winners were from the Martian Unit based in Horsell, with the Maverick Unit from Kingfield taking second.

“It was a great way of celebrating the end of term,” said Brian Pinto, district Explorer Scout commissioner. “Everyone enjoyed getting rid of their aggression before the start of Christmas and it was a good way of relaxing for those still in exam mode.”