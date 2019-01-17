By: Editorial Team

Published January 17, 2019, in Other News

MEMBERS of the 1st Knaphill Scout Group have been doing their bit for the local environment, taking to the streets and parks of Knaphill to complete the annual village litter pick.

The new year good turn saw Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and their families collecting over 20 full bin bags of litter from the area. Unusual items cleared away included a TV set, chair and supermarket basket.

The 1st Knaphill Scout Group litter picking team

“It is quite an eye opener to see just how much litter is out there, but we are pleased to report that overall there seemed to be less litter on the streets than we have found before,” said group Scout leader, Tracey Daniell.

She said she was proud of her scouts for working together to do what they can for the community and the area, and also thanked Woking Borough Council officer Kate Wilson for coming out to take part: “Not only does she bring along litter pickers and arrange for the rubbish to be collected, she also joins in. It is great to have her support.”