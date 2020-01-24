By: Editorial Team

Published January 24, 2020, in Other News

ABOUT 500 Scouts, Explorer Scouts and Guides and Leaders recently attended the Bentley Copse Activity Centre Frost Camp near Guildford.

TOP GEAR – Scouts show their competitive side on four wheels

HANGING AROUND – Tree climbing and its challenges prove a popular activity

The event, held over the weekend of January 10-12, brought Scouts and Guides from 1st Knaphill, 8th Woking and 1st Old Woking, who joined groups including those from Frimley Green and Mytchett, Guildford East and West, Reigate, Dorking and Haywards Heath.

A weekend of activities included tree climbing, a rotating climbing wall, Jacob’s ladder, wobbly pole, crate stacking, zip wire, archery and climbing and abseiling. In the evening there was a campfire and silent disco.

