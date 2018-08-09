By: Editorial Team

Published August 9, 2018, in Headlines

STORIES written by an eight-year-old Woking girl are raising money for a young people’s hospice charity.

Ten of Mahika Soin’s tales for children have been published in an e-book being sold in aid of Shooting Star Chase.

Mahika – who aspires to be as good a writer as JK Rowling – was delighted when she heard that her work was being published.

“It was important to us to support a local charity and those who were really in need and Shooting Star Chase seemed perfect to both of us,” said her mother Rashi. “Children can relate to children better, Mahika understands how lucky she is and wants to help.”

Georgina Brookes, community fundraiser for Addlestone-based Shooting Star Chase said: “It really is so kind and inspiring that Mahika has not only written such a wonderful collection of stories but that she’s also donating any proceeds to our charity. We’d like to thank her and her family so much.”

Read the full story in the 9 August News & Mail