By: Editorial Team

Published November 8, 2018, in Headlines

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy helped to prevent more injuries at a funfair in Woking Park on Saturday when he raised the alarm after he and a number of other children fell from a crowded inflatable slide.

Ehsan Anwar-Khan, of Old Woking, had tried to stop his brother Raif, 10, from falling from the top of the 30ft slide but fell with him, hitting his head. Ehsan ran to alert his father, Naveed, who was standing at the front of the slide and children were prevented from climbing up the structure.

The boys were among eight children who were treated in hospital at the incident at the Bonfire Night fireworks and funfair.

The boys’ mother, Nahdia Akbar, a GP, arrived at the fairground shortly after the incident after taking her parents shopping.

She said there were numerous paramedics treating injured children.

“They were amazing – I can’t say thank you enough,” Nahdia said.

She said her sons told her that they had been on the slide four or five times without incident when suddenly there seemed to be a large number of children on the inflatable.

“My youngest said he felt it was giving way and felt wind blowing on him.”

Nahdia said she hoped that regulations concerning fairground inflatables would be tightened. She said that the injured children should be getting support for post-trauma: “Physical injuries heal, but mental injuries take a lot longer.”

