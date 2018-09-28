By: Vicky

HOE Valley School authorities have been raising safety concerns for many months about a crossing where two girls were injured by a car last week.

Head teacher Penny Alford said she and her colleagues had pointed out the design of the crossing was inadequate for a school where a large proportion of students arrive on foot, bike and scooter.

“Now the junction is struggling to cope with the volume of students using it at the start and end of day,” Ms Alford said.

“The central reservation is not large enough to safely accommodate students and bicycles in the number required at peak times.

“We strongly advocated for the introduction of a 30mph limit along that stretch of road but that was not supported by the authorities,” she said.

Lynne O’Reilly, the chair of governors, said the school had previously written to Woking Borough Council and the architects expressing concern about the safety of the crossing.

Ms O’Reilly said that students were given five seconds to cross the northbound carriageway, towards Woking town centre.

“It’s not nearly adequate. You just about have enough time to cross if you are right at the kerb. If you are at the back of the queue, you only just get to the kerb before the lights turn red,” she said.

