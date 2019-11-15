By: Editorial Team

Published November 15, 2019, in Other News

SANTA Claus will be arriving at Squire’s Garden Centre in Woking at 9.30am on Saturday in a horse-drawn carriage. It’s free to watch and have your picture taken with him, and he’ll be bringing real reindeer with him for children to meet.

Santa in his grotto

Children can then meet Santa in his magical grotto and receive an early Christmas present. Tickets to Santa’s grotto are £6 per child, with £1 from every ticket being donated to the chosen local charity, Woking Age Concern.

Santa’s grotto is open from his arrival until Christmas Eve. There’s no need to book, simply turn up on the day. Please visit www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk for opening times.