By: Editorial Team

Published June 6, 2019, in Other News

DOG owners turned out in force to celebrate the 100th birthday of a veteran volunteer at Millbrook Animal Centre.

They fulfilled Sally Field’s wish to stage a 100-dog walk at the Chobham RSPCA establishment on Saturday.

Jenny took three dogs on the walk

Sally was delighted that the event made for than £500 the charity’s funds, through donations and sales of cakes and other refreshments.

“She was really pleased with the number of people who arrived to take part, and it was a lovely occasion,” said Jo Douglas from the centre.

Sally Field with her special cake and the sign photograph of Cliff Richard she received on her 100th birthday

The volunteers who helped organise and run the walk enjoyed sharing a special birthday cake donated by Amy’s Cake Creations.

Sally’s 100th birthday was last December but she decided to wait until the spring for her 100-dog celebration.

She has been volunteering at Millbrook for 45 years, and drivers herself to the centre from her home in Addlestone on two days most weeks.

In honour of reaching her century, Sally recently attended a garden party in the presence of the Queen at Buckingham Palace. She was accompanied by Jackie Huston, who has been a volunteer at the RSPCA for 41 years.

See more pictures in today’s (6 June) edition of the News & Mail