Published July 29, 2019, in Other News

RIDERS and horses dressed in pink raised several thousand pounds for the Cancer Research charity on a sponsored trek across Chobham Common.

Jackie Molloy with Milo Nicola Bowen with Leo

Ninety eight people saddled up to take part in the Ride for Life, which started and finished at the LGB Equestrian Riding School at Higher Park Farm, Halebourne Lane, Chobham.

The riders, aged from six upwards, had a choice of seven and 10-mile routes around the common on Sunday 14 July.

Event organiser Charlie Meredith said around £5,000 was collected on the day from cash sponsorship and fundraising activities. The total raised was still being assessed, but it was hoped it would be at least the £16,000 made last year.

