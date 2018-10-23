By: Editorial Team

SHEERWATER’S unbeaten league run ended in controversial circumstances against Chessington & Hook United at Chalky Lane on Saturday.

Pete Ruggles described the refereeing performance as “the worst ever” as The Chessy avenged 10-men’s Sheerwater 5-0 defeat earlier in the season.

After last week’s FA Vase defeat away to Southall, Ruggles made three changes to his starting line-up as he looked to bounce back to winning ways.

Luke Taylor arguably had the visitors best and only real half-cut opportunity during a competitive first-half, but the winger was unable to impact the scoreline with neither side giving anything away to chance.

In the second half, the home side enjoyed a huge let-off as Taylor was chopped down by an already booked Chessington centre-back. But the referee booked the wrong man to set pulses racing. Kieran Campbell’s opener for the hosts on the hour-mark served to rub salt into the wound.

Shane Rideout managed to level the proceedings when the ball found its way through a host of bodies, before rebounding off his shin and into the net to make it 1-1.

But the visitors’ momentum was halted when Rikki Letch was sent off for a flailing elbow after a 50/50 header.

Bewildered, but undeterred, 10 men Sheers continued to press, but it was Chessington who grabbed a late and undeserved winner after Andy Rider lost the ball in the sun, prompting Adam Marie to scramble home.

