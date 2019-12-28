WOKING’S Royals Allstars got their 2019-20 competitive season under way in style, taking one first and one second place at the Future Cheer Winter Wonderland competition.
Royals Dynasty were first to compete, in the Senior Level 2 category. Despite two mistakes in the stunt sections, they achieved a score of 93.1% from the judges. This earned them second place in a division of seven teams.
Dynasty were only 0.01 points behind section winners Surrey Twisters. Of Dynasty’s efforts, Allstars’ manager Jon Bates said: “With three new team members, this was an excellent result and bodes well for the season ahead.”
Next up for Allstars were Monarchy in the Senior Co-ed Level 3 category. The club’s highest-level team wowed the crowd and judges to achieve first place.
Bates said: “Reaching the team’s best ever score of 95.7% and with no deductions from the judges, Monarchy set an excellent example for our other competition teams.”
The Winter Wonderland event was held at Five Lakes Resort near Tiptree, Essex.
