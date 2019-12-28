By: Editorial Team

Published December 28, 2019, in Sport

WOKING’S Royals Allstars got their 2019-20 competitive season under way in style, taking one first and one second place at the Future Cheer Winter Wonderland competition.

The Royals Dynasty team came first in their group with a score of 93.1%

Royals Dynasty were first to compete, in the Senior Level 2 category. Despite two mistakes in the stunt sections, they achieved a score of 93.1% from the judges. This earned them second place in a division of seven teams.

The Royals Monarchy team came second in the senior co-ed level 3 group with a score of 95.7%

Dynasty were only 0.01 points behind section winners Surrey Twisters. Of Dynasty’s efforts, Allstars’ manager Jon Bates said: “With three new team members, this was an excellent result and bodes well for the season ahead.”

Next up for Allstars were Monarchy in the Senior Co-ed Level 3 category. The club’s highest-level team wowed the crowd and judges to achieve first place.

Bates said: “Reaching the team’s best ever score of 95.7% and with no deductions from the judges, Monarchy set an excellent example for our other competition teams.”

The Winter Wonderland event was held at Five Lakes Resort near Tiptree, Essex.